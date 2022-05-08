Cue the John Williams music. Tell Quint to fire up the engine on the Orca.

But the great white shark recently stalking New Jersey’s shore is not a mechanical one. It is very much real. And it’s aptly named.

Its name is Ironbound. And you’d think with a moniker like that it was named after the Portuguese section of Newark. But it was actually named by OCEARCH, a research group that tracks shark migration, when they first came across it in the waters off Nova Scotia. That was in 2019.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

Ironbound is 12 feet 4 inches long and weighs almost 1,000 pounds. Despite what you remember of the size of the fictional shark in “Jaws” (25 feet) most adult great white males are between 11 and 13 feet, and the females between 15 and 16. A 20-foot great white shark would be considered enormous.

Bob Hueter of OCEARCH says his group once tagged a 17.5 foot great white weighing 4,000 pounds.

Since first being tagged Ironbound has traveled over 13,000 miles. No pandemic travel restrictions for this beast.

“He's gone back and forth from where we found him in Nova Scotia and the Florida Keys several times," Hueter said.

This time of year they migrate north for feeding opportunities. Ironbound was pinged at 10:30 p.m. on April 28 off the coast of New Jersey.

Shark fin above ocean water DigtialStorm loading...

While Ironbound would be a terrific name for a Jersey shark, a few other badass name suggestions:

Five former and current elected officials in Hudson and Morris counties were charged with corruption. (NJ Attorney General's Office) Five former and current elected officials in Hudson and Morris counties were charged with corruption. (NJ Attorney General's Office) loading...

Corruption

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

Jughandle

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Evader

Mariha-kitchen Mariha-kitchen loading...

Slice

Getty Stock / ThinkStock Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

But if they’re just passing through, perhaps Benny or Shoobie would do.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast

A look inside Alicia Keys’ mansion