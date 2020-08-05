Ask anybody who spends lots of time on the waters off the New Jersey coast and they'll tell you there are big sharks not far off the beach. This summer has seen more shark sightings and attacks in waters of the Northeast Coast than in recent years.

Over the weekend, a commercial fisherman out of LBI found a massive Great White Shark in his nets. It was already dead and he suspects it had been already caught by a recreational fisherman on hook and line and released. He returned the shark back into the water after he took these shots. He was pulling his nets about two miles off of the Barnegat Inlet at the northern end of Long Beach Island.

A friend of mine was tuna fishing a few miles out off the coast of Point Pleasant and hooked a nice size yellow fin. As he was pulling the big fish in closer to the boat, he noticed his line felt a little lighter. By the time he got the tuna on board, it was obvious a shark had enjoyed a little sushi for lunch before my friend could reel the fish in.

Shark attacks in New Jersey are rare and you shouldn't be anymore afraid to swim on our beaches than usual. Just keep your eyes open and we thought you'd like to know what's out there.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

