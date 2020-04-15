‘Yogi’ the cow, COVID-19 curfew breaker, nabbed in South Jersey

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Police had a four-legged curfew violator on their hands Tuesday night. His name is Yogi and he is a cow from the Funny Farm Animal Rescue in the Mays Landing section of the township.

According to a Facebook post by Funny Farm Rescue, founder Laurie Zaleski got a call a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday from township police to tell her Yogi the cow had broken loose and was out on the road.

“I just went to bed at 10pm and my phone rings. I thought, 'how odd.' I could see a car sitting outside my bedroom window and my phone says, 'Hamilton Township Police.' I answered and the officer said, 'Your cow is out on Railroad Blvd and I’m sorry, but it’s past curfew.' With that, I chuckled and said, 'Ok, I’ll go get him.'"

In the Facebook post titled "Yogi's Midnight Stroll", Zaleski also thanked Officer Kristi Ware for seeing the cow safely home.

Funny Farm Rescue Animal Sanctuary is a 15-acre, privately owned farm that has sheltered and cared for more than 550 unwanted, sick, elderly, injured, and abused animals since 2000, according to its website.

