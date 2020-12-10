Jerry Scharfenberger, from Monmouth County is an Assemblyman who really understands the credo emblazoned on the New Jersey flag: liberty and prosperity. Especially the liberty part. He feels exactly as I do, that while he does not oppose vaccines, he opposes a mandate to get them. According to an article on NJ1015.com, introduced a Bill that would prohibit mandating the new COVID-19 vaccination.

He’s a forward thinker. He knows that rumors are flying that eventually they could actually be mandatory. He knows that legal groups have floated the idea for New York. And even though Governor Murphy and Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli have both said the vaccine will only be voluntary, Scharfenberger has spent enough time in this state, especially under the “power” of Governor Murphy, to know that anything can happen. He was also, according to the article, one of the legislators behind the bill to block school or government from forcing kids to take a flu shot to attend school.

Thankfully, despite New York’s passing the forced flu vaccine bill, New Jersey’s did not come to fruition, partially because of Scharfenberger and the small number of others in the legislature who are actually looking out for our freedoms.This is an important step we should take to prevent a mandatory vaccine requirement. And though I am not a fan of new laws, anything that limits the power of the government, to me, is a good idea.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.