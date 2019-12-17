Yard-by-yard manhunt in Bayshore for masked men who fled crash

HOLMDEL — Police in several Raritan Bayshore towns have been going house to house since early Tuesday morning looking for two men who ran from a car crash after leading cops in a pursuit.

Police in Holmdel gave chase about 4 a.m. after spotting a white Audi on Oakcrest Court and Ridge Hill Way with four people wearing ski masks.

The Audi, which police said had been stolen in Montville, crashed into another car at the intersection of Bethany Road and Highway 35 in Hazlet. Police arrested two 17-year-olds from Newark after chasing them on foot. Two more, however, escaped.

Police in Hazlet said that they and cops in Union Beach with the help of the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office K9 unit have spotted at least one of the suspects several times while conducting an "exhaustive" yard-by-yard search since 4:30 a.m.

Police were still searching for the men at noon.

Hazlet police said in a post on Facebook that one of the men may have been seen on a Ring camera about 8 a.m. on Cromat Court near Dartmouth Drive.

Holmdel police described one of the men as black, tall and thin, wearing a dark jacket, black pants and black-and-white sneakers. The other was described also as black and tall and thin, wearing a light-color hood and light-color pants.

Police said the men may also be drenched from the rain and either have muddy sneakers or are barefoot.

Hazlet police said they will post officers at all the local schools until the end of the day.

The driver of the vehicle that the suspects crashed into was briefly hospitalized.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.