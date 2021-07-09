Infant and woman die in Hamilton, NJ house fire

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Two people including a baby died in a fire in a house fire early Friday morning.

As torrential rain poured down from Tropical Storm Elsa, fire broke out in a duplex residence on Woodlawn Avenue. The fire spread to the attached home about 3:10 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told New Jersey 101.5.

Onofri said an adult woman in her 40s and a 9-month-old baby girl died in the fire but did not disclose their identities. Three other people are also hospitalized

The roof partially caved in during the fire, according to the prosecutor.

Investigators from the Prosecutor's Office and Hamilton police were speaking with family members and are in the process of obtaining a warrant to enter the houses.

The New Jersey chapter of the American Red Cross said it was assisting family members.

"This is a very sad day for Hamilton. This tragedy touches the heart of everyone. This morning I met with the family to grieve with them and their loved ones and offer our support in any way we can," Hamilton mayor Jeff Martin said. "I want to also thank our first responders for their professionalism and response."

