Woodbridge, NJ man killed by wrong-way drunk driver, cops say

A man from the Colonia section of Woodbridge was killed Tuesday afternoon in New Hampshire when a suspected drunk driver hit and overturned a Jeep carrying four young men from New Jersey.

Michael Hoffman, 27, was ejected from the Jeep after it was struck head-on by the Subaru Outback driven by Sue Sargent, 66, of Maine. Hoffman was pronounced dead at Seabrook Emergency Room of Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Police said Sargent had drifted from the northbound side of Route 95 across the grassy median onto oncoming traffic.

Before drifting onto the wrong side of the highway, police said she hit a Toyota Sienna driven by a 50-year-old Massachusetts woman. Neither that woman nor her two passengers were injured, police said.

The Jeep was driven by Joseph Hoffman, 29, also of Colonia. The other two passengers, Matthew Santangelo, 29, of Colonia and Jamerson Tisch, 27, of Keyport, suffered minor injuries.

Sargent, who suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence.

