Woman dies in burning car after Toms River, NJ crash

TOMS RIVER — A woman died after being trapped inside her car when it hit a truck and burst into flames Monday morning.

Toms River police said Claudine Silvestri, 52, was traveling west on Route 571 (Toms R in the left lane near Oak Ridge Parkway around 7 a.m. when she drifted into the right lane.

She hit a curb and guard rail, veered to the left into oncoming traffic, collided head-on with a truck and eventually erupted into flames, a witness told Toms River Police.

Witnesses told Ocean County Scanner News that bystanders unsuccessfully tried to free Silvestri from the locked car before the fire consumed the car but her legs were stuck under the dashboard.

First responders put out the fire with Silvestri still trapped inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

