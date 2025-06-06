We think we’re so “woke” here in blue state New Jersey. We do things like use the term “unhoused” instead of “homeless” because it sounds more caring somehow. Yet we’re No. 12 in the nation for having the most homeless. Oh I'm sorry, the most unhoused.

We talk a big game about diversity and inclusion. Yet we are among the nation’s most segregated public school states. So much so that there’s a lawsuit happening right now over it.

So should it really come as such a shock to learn that we isolate kids with learning disabilities away from general education classrooms at the highest rate in the nation? As the parent of two boys with autism, I find this appalling. You should, too.

Special-needs students isolated from their peers

According to federal law, students with disabilities have a right to learn alongside peers without disabilities “to the maximum extent” possible. This means even if they need to get accommodations and extra help, like aides, to allow them to stay in the general education classroom.

It’s their right. And Jersey’s schools are failing and keeping kids who are different isolated at a higher rate than any other state.

A benchmark goal is to keep kids with various disabilities in the classroom with their gen ed peers 80% of the time or more. The national average of 6- and 7-year-olds spending 80% of their time beside Gen Ed peers is 73%. But in New Jersey, it’s 48.5%.

When looking at special needs students 5-21 years old, the national average for spending 80% or more of their time in class with gen ed peers is 68% but here in New Jersey it’s 45%. Again, worst in the country.

So if we’re going to talk the talk about inclusion and diversity and acceptance, let’s also walk the walk or admit it’s all been hollow virtue signaling.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈