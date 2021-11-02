With last unbeaten team gone, these teams have best odds to win Super Bowl LVI
While there is still a large gap between the revenues of Iowa and New Jersey bettors, there is one thing in common with the two states.
Well, maybe more than one, since both states grow some pretty good corn (do not sleep on Jersey corn, blueberries, cranberries, or any other fruits and vegetables from the Garden State: I mean, it is called the Garden State for a reason, right?)
Both states also have passion for sports betting, in particular on the National Football League.
And what a first two months of the season it has been for the NFL: after the Arizona Cardinals lost in dramatic fashion to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, there are now no more unbeaten teams in the league.
But there sure are a lot of one-loss teams in the NFC (five, to be exact, heading into the Halloween weekend), and seven more two-loss teams, with six of them coming from the AFC.
So basically, the races in each conference heading into Week 8 of the season are all wide open, which is a great thing for bettors in New Jersey, Iowa, and all over the country.
If there is no prohibitive favorite halfway through the season, you are going to get some fantastic value on Super Bowl LVI futures odds. But that also means your wager is riskier at this point, since who knows which team comes from either conference, let alone wins the Super Bowl.
It is no surprise to see that all five of the one-loss teams currently have five of the top six numbers with the sportsbooks. The NFC is very top-heavy, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (defending champions, +500 odds at Pointsbet Iowa), Los Angeles Rams (+750), Arizona Cardinals (+800), Green Bay Packers (+1000), and Dallas Cowboys (+1100) all look like they could win the NFC.
Buffalo (+500) is the lone AFC team in that top six, but teams seven though 13 are all from that conference.
Here are the current odds to win the Super Bowl, as well as their opening odds before the 2021 season began.
Team Current Odds Opening Odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+500
+1000
Buffalo Bills
+500
+1200
Los Angeles Rams
+750
+1200
Arizona Cardinals
+800
+4000
Green Bay Packers
+1000
+900
Dallas Cowboys
+1100
+2500
Baltimore Ravens
+1200
+1200
Kansas City Chiefs
+1200
+600
Tennessee Titans
+1600
+2500
Los Angeles Chargers
+2000
+3000
Cleveland Browns
+2500
+2500
Cincinnati Bengals
+3000
+8000
Las Vegas Raiders
+3000
+5000
New Orleans Saints
+3500
+1800
Minnesota Vikings
+5000
+4000
Indianapolis Colts
+6500
+2500
Pittsburgh Steelers
+7500
+3000
San Francisco 49ers
+7500
+1600
New England Patriots
+8000
+3000
Seattle Seahawks
+10000
+2200
Atlanta Falcons
+15000
+6600
Carolina Panthers
+15000
+5000
Denver Broncos
+15000
+6600
Philadelphia Eagles
+20000
+5000
Chicago Bears
+25000
+5000
Washington Football Team
+30000
+6600
Miami Dolphins
+50000
+2500
New York Giants
+50000
+6600
Jacksonville Jaguars
+100000
+10000
Houston Texans
+200000
+8000
Detroit Lions
+200000
+8000
New York Jets
+200000
+8000
Which team would you wager on right now?
I would probably throw a few bucks on the Bucs, and the Bills. If you are looking for a bit of a longshot, take the Titans and Derrick Henry.