While there is still a large gap between the revenues of Iowa and New Jersey bettors, there is one thing in common with the two states.

Well, maybe more than one, since both states grow some pretty good corn (do not sleep on Jersey corn, blueberries, cranberries, or any other fruits and vegetables from the Garden State: I mean, it is called the Garden State for a reason, right?)

Both states also have passion for sports betting, in particular on the National Football League.

And what a first two months of the season it has been for the NFL: after the Arizona Cardinals lost in dramatic fashion to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, there are now no more unbeaten teams in the league.

But there sure are a lot of one-loss teams in the NFC (five, to be exact, heading into the Halloween weekend), and seven more two-loss teams, with six of them coming from the AFC.

So basically, the races in each conference heading into Week 8 of the season are all wide open, which is a great thing for bettors in New Jersey, Iowa, and all over the country.

If there is no prohibitive favorite halfway through the season, you are going to get some fantastic value on Super Bowl LVI futures odds. But that also means your wager is riskier at this point, since who knows which team comes from either conference, let alone wins the Super Bowl.

It is no surprise to see that all five of the one-loss teams currently have five of the top six numbers with the sportsbooks. The NFC is very top-heavy, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (defending champions, +500 odds at Pointsbet Iowa), Los Angeles Rams (+750), Arizona Cardinals (+800), Green Bay Packers (+1000), and Dallas Cowboys (+1100) all look like they could win the NFC.

Buffalo (+500) is the lone AFC team in that top six, but teams seven though 13 are all from that conference.

Here are the current odds to win the Super Bowl, as well as their opening odds before the 2021 season began.

Team Current Odds Opening Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +500 +1000 Buffalo Bills +500 +1200 Los Angeles Rams +750 +1200 Arizona Cardinals +800 +4000 Green Bay Packers +1000 +900 Dallas Cowboys +1100 +2500 Baltimore Ravens +1200 +1200 Kansas City Chiefs +1200 +600 Tennessee Titans +1600 +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2000 +3000 Cleveland Browns +2500 +2500 Cincinnati Bengals +3000 +8000 Las Vegas Raiders +3000 +5000 New Orleans Saints +3500 +1800 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +4000 Indianapolis Colts +6500 +2500 Pittsburgh Steelers +7500 +3000 San Francisco 49ers +7500 +1600 New England Patriots +8000 +3000 Seattle Seahawks +10000 +2200 Atlanta Falcons +15000 +6600 Carolina Panthers +15000 +5000 Denver Broncos +15000 +6600 Philadelphia Eagles +20000 +5000 Chicago Bears +25000 +5000 Washington Football Team +30000 +6600 Miami Dolphins +50000 +2500 New York Giants +50000 +6600 Jacksonville Jaguars +100000 +10000 Houston Texans +200000 +8000 Detroit Lions +200000 +8000 New York Jets +200000 +8000

Which team would you wager on right now?

I would probably throw a few bucks on the Bucs, and the Bills. If you are looking for a bit of a longshot, take the Titans and Derrick Henry.