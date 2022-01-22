Want to eat outside in winter? Reserve an igloo at this NJ restaurant

I love a creative solution! Who am I kidding, I love dining al fresco with a cosmo in my hand and anyone who can still make that happen in the winter is a hero.

There is an awesome spot that let's you do just that with your own private dining igloo! Lots of places have done this, but I have to say that I think that Yankee Doodle Tap Room in historic Princeton, New Jersey has this on lock.

Word has gotten out about how awesome this winter dining experience is so you definitely need a reservation.

They say that necessity is the mother of invention…well with COVID not giving up, there had to be some brainstorming in the restaurant world. Yankee Doodle Tap Room is a beloved spot with tons of regulars and people just willing to make the drive like you and me.

Yankee Doodle Tap Room is one of Princeton's most beloved restaurants, and they put in the extra effort to make sure we feel safe and warm while enjoying their amazing patio.

These small igloos seat 2-5 people and they have a 1 hour and 45-minute time limit which I thought was really reasonable because most places I’ve gone to have a 45 minute turnaround time.

They also have a large igloo that seats up to 8 people and the time limit is over 2 hours for that one. If you want a unique and picture perfect date night this is the spot!

