Winning streak: NJ man is running the board on ‘Jeopardy!’

Cris Pannullo, from Ocean City, is tearing up the "Jeopardy!" board and has become a Jeopardy Super Champion and garnered a spot on the Leader Board of Legends.

As of this writing on Dec. 1 he has won 18 games and over $637,000. Cris is racking up an average of over $34,000 with each win per game. That means the custom success operations manager has qualified and will be competing next year in the Jeopardy Tournament of Champions and will compete against other Super Champions for the ultimate title.

He ranks an amazing 7th on the all-time list for highest winnings in regular season play and he isn’t done.

Pannullo had an 11-game win streak in October then had to take a hiatus due to the airing of The Jeopardy Tournament of Champions.

Many thought that the break would affect his flow and success. It did not. With a month off he came right back and won his return match and has kept on winning.

His highest single game was an incredible $71,821 which impressed Jeopardy Super Champ now host Ken Jennings.

When asked what he plans on doing with the money, Cris kiddingly said that he plans on stuffing his mattress, after winning his 11th game host Ken Jennings said “you’re going to need another mattress.”

His cool, calm demeanor has worked in his favor with other contestants noticing the big thumbs up that has become a trademark of the new Jeopardy Champion.

I was watching his cool attitude going into Final Jeopardy the other day and it looked like he didn’t have a clue, then you see his answer and he’s right and he wins and he gives the thumbs up.

I’m a fan of "Jeopardy!" and watching Cris Pannullo play is excited and I’m thrilled that he’s a Jersey guy! Good luck, Cris!

