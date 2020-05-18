Will there be a showdown Monday at NJ gym?

Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, Camden County announced last week that he is opening his business up on May 18, despite Gov. Murphy's orders.

The governor still has not allowed businesses such as gyms or hair and nail salons to open, but Smith says he can't wait any longer. The owner has made changes that will allow his "members," not the general public, to work out at his gym while complying with all CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety, he said.

When asked about it last Thursday during his daily briefing Murphy said, “the gym owner is out of compliance. I don't know, I've heard about this person. They're out of compliance, and that's not going to be tolerated".

There is a New Jersey State Police road station barracks in Bellmawr and we'll have to wait to see if the NJSP shows up to shut him down. Smith and his partner face a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail for violating the governor's orders.

Smith started the day with a live shot on national television as a large supporting crowd gathered and local police stood by and looked on. Since it's not a "law," many claim, the orders are unconstitutional and shouldn't hold up in court. That is something we should all be anxious to see.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

