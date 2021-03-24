Will NJ wake up from the COVID-coma before we all move to Florida? (Opinion)

It's a serious question. And I don't know if the answer is a good one.

Businesses and schools across the country are open and thriving. Kids are back in school in counties in Florida and Georgia without masks and are seeing a return to normal.

Are New Jersey parents finally sick of hearing about safe reopening?

You must realize by now that not only are kids almost completely unaffected by COVID, but the actual results from the past year show they are not super spreaders. In addition to Sweden proving beyond any reasonable doubt that schools are the safest place for kids and teachers, southern schools have been open since last spring. No virus. Open is safe.

Take a look at the case numbers in Texas compared to New Jersey. Mask mandates may be contributing to the spread because they clearly do nothing to stop it. In addition there is overwhelming evidence that outpatient treatments for COVID for saving lives and preventing sickness are available.

Remember, the governor's own order provides a medical exemption for masks that store owners have no legal right to question. Why haven't New Jersey stores who have suffered so much economic devastation stood up for themselves like this store in Ohio which encourages people to smile and enjoy oxygen?

The media has done a great job of suppressing the truth about how simple COVID is to treat and prevent, even when it comes from top doctors.

At least in New Jersey, some business owners are fighting back. Congrats to Ian Smith from Atilis Gym for sticking it to all the cowardly propagandists pushing a vaccine that most simply don’t need. He’s offering free memberships for those that don’t vax. I’m thinking of joining.

Restrictions at the shore as the summer approaches will be the death knell for many small businesses as families like ours will take vacations out of state. Again. Florida is open. No health crisis. Texas is open. No health crisis. Georgia is open. No health crisis. Sweden never closed. No health crisis. South Korea never closed. No health crisis.

Indiana is now joining a chorus of states ending COVID restrictions. What is NJ doing?

It’s Wednesday and Day 374 of 15 to stop the spread.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

