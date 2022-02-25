Why this place is always voted best burger in NJ

If you look online for the "best burger in New Jersey" you will find quite a few lists from more than a few outlets. There's one place at the shore that gets voted best burger at the shore, best burger in Central Jersey, best in South Jersey, depending on the website, magazine, or newspaper.

Of course, the choice of best anything is very subjective. One of the worst feelings you can have is when you take one of your friends to a place you've bragged about for years, and their reaction is ..."ehh."

The good news is that everybody I've taken to or recommended a burger at The Ark Pub in Point Pleasant has loved it.

This past year they got the honor of best burger in South Jersey from NJ Monthly. We won't get into why they're not in "South Jersey," but they did get the other part right.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Their signature burger is really, really good. It comes with Port wine cheddar cheese. It's been named the best on a few lists over the years and people come from all over the state to try it.

The beef is high quality and made with the right mix of cuts and the port wine cheese is a really good twist. It's also not too skimpy or too big to eat without a bib.

Part of the allure of the burger or any of the food there is the ambiance. There are fewer and fewer independent places in New Jersey anymore, and fewer places that have the character that place has.

Check out their website and menu here. You can still carve your initials in the benches and the cozy atmosphere has the vibe of a "Cheers". BTW, try the burger!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

