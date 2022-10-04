Why I think my phone is spying on me (Opinion)

Yup. I have no doubt that my phone is always listening, watching and creating a shopping list for me.

Now, in a perfect world where we trust corporations and government to do the right thing, respect our privacy and rights, this could be a positive.

Remember the Tom Cruise movie, Minority Report?

Aside from the theme of the movie to prevent crime before it happens by forecasting what people might do in the future ... it was the pop-up ads that only you can see.

Now it's reality. Everything I have a conversation on and off air, my phone apps create a shopping list.

Christian Wiediger/Unsplash Christian Wiediger/Unsplash loading...

A few weeks ago, I ended up buying more tuna than I needed because Instagram showed me the tuna I WAS buying, and the tuna a SHOULD be buying. I fell for it, hook, line & sinker.

The latest trap was me driving to several gas stations trying to get air on my truck tire.

I did not have quarters and soon ran out of patience.

Cell phone Cell phone (William Hook on unsplash) loading...

Within an hour, my phone was popping with ads for "Airmoto" a portable, chargeable inflator.

So I bought one. Then, just like the tuna deals, the pop up at the end of the transaction offered me a second one half price!

So now I have two. The good news is my tires have the proper pressure now.

The other news is I'm out $100. With 6 quarters for each I'll be slightly ahead after 67 fill-ups.

Hmm, I don't think I've filled up my tires that many times in my entire life.

It's possible that this was not the best investment for my money.

At the rate of filling up all tires with air, let's say 6 times a year, it will take be just over 11 years to break even. At least I'll have tuna to eat on the journey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

