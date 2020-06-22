According to most authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and Occupational and Safety Health Administration, surgical and cloth masks don't do much if anything to protect the wearer from COVID-19.

They can also cause adverse health effects for some people with medical conditions or who have trouble breathing. I've heard of two people over the weekend, who had to go to the emergency room after wearing masks all day at work.

So why are we still wearing them?

Our overlords, the state governments that issue these orders, don't know what else to do. It gives some people the sense that we're doing something to stay safe. To others it shows how much they care about the rest of society and that they're doing their part for the greater good. It's annoying, uncomfortable, largely ineffective and in some cases it might actually be doing some harm.

But don't try and convince the "true believers" that it's pointless. In our largely secular society, COVID-19 panic has become a religion. Heretics like me are scorned and shunned by the "good people" in our world. Save yourself from shame and sin and at least pretend you believe and they'll leave you alone.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

Correction: An earlier version of this post, citing an outside source, said OSHA considered cloth and face masks ineffective. OSHA describes such masks as useful for limiting the spread of infectious droplets to others, but not for protecting the wearer from airborne transmissible agents.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​