New Jersey politics is a sneaky, dirty, slimy business, with plenty of shifty characters and big special interest money. You may have seen this new TV ad that premiered this week featuring "Givernor" Murphy at an empty ballpark talking about how things will never be the same again.

It's creepy and ominous, not just because his face is featured prominently through most of it. He talks about how things will be different around here, "fairer." My suspicion is that if you work in the private sector, own a home, make good life choices, it's NOT going to be good for you. We'll probably get rewarded with more and higher taxes, more regulation and less liberty, if you follow the rules and do the right thing. It's how things work in the progressive utopia people like Murphy are always promising.

So who is paying for the commercial? It's a "dark money" group that he's been affiliated with for a few years now, call New Direction New Jersey. They're a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization. "WTF is that?" you may be wondering. Well, it's a group of organizations, public and private that want to make sure they're first in line for any favors, goodies and general advantage that the state can provide. There is a full list of who the donors are in this article.

At the time they first released their donor list in 2019, they had taken in more than $6.8 million dollars since their inception right after Murphy was elected . So who are the contributors you might ask? There are law firms, construction contractors, a concrete company, various state public union, including their biggest contributor, the NJEA — the all powerful teachers union. They're not on the list as the NJEA, however. They're listed under the name Garden State Forward and their contribution by that point had been $4.5 million.

All those union dues the teachers pay every month go to fund this and other causes. You and I don't have a voice in this state. Powerful, well-funded organizations do. That's why so many of our family members and friends have fled. If we have two terms of this governor, there may be no turning back or getting out of this state, except for him. Because that's his plan, to use this job as a stepping stone to higher office and more power, and he will be heading in a NEW DIRECTION. Washington D.C.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.