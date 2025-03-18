Who knew? This is the favorite burial spot in New Jersey

It can get a little dark, but it’s a fun mental exercise: what do you want done with your body after you pass?

Some want ashes spread in a meaningful spot - I know someone who spread her friends ashes in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Others, like my own mother, want to be put into the earth in a way that is biodegradable.

She calls it a “mushroom death suit,” but I think it's safe to assume that’s not the official term for it.

Joe Willmore Joe Willmore loading...

But for those who want a good old-fashioned burial, where would you want to be put to rest?

A study by Choice Mutual set out to determine where the most popular spots in each state for spending eternity.

New Jerseyans want to be buried in Princeton Cemetery

Princeton Cemetery, dubbed the “Westminster Abbey of the United States” since 1757, graces 19 acres behind Nassau Presbyterian Church with historic richness and serene beauty.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

American presidents like Grover Cleveland, vice presidents like Aaron Burr, and scholars rest beneath simple markers and Celtic crosses amid oak and tulip trees.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Colonial-era table tombs with quaint epitaphs dot the older section, while newer slopes bloom with dogwoods.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Its scholarly quiet reflects Princeton’s collegiate gothic charm, making it an ideal resting place in New Jersey for those who value legacy and peace alongside the nation’s shaping minds.

Two other New Jersey locations that made the list were Finn’s Point National Cemetery in Pennsville and Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Newark.

Cemetery Getty Images/Zoonar RF loading...

The study also revealed the famous people who people would want to be buried near, and one New Jersey legend made the top five!

These are the top five celebrities people say they’d want to be buried near

Elvis Presley

Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee

Laughing Elvis Getty Images loading...

Abraham Lincoln

Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois

President's' Day Honored In Nation's Capital Getty Images loading...

George Washington

Mount Vernon Estate in Mount Vernon, Virginia

Washington Crossing The Delaware Getty Images loading...

Johnny Cash

Hendersonville Memory Gardens in Hendersonville, Tennessee

Headshot of Johnny Cash Singing Getty Images loading...

Whitney Houston

Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey

HOUSTON ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

New Jerseyans want to let the iconic Whitney Houston know that they will always love her by resting at her side.

11 celebrities you forgot were from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Orchard Street Cemetery in Dover Township, NJ The Dover Cemetery Association faces the expensive task of making repairs to about a dozen heavy gravestones vandalized during the Columbus Day weekend. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Two of the Capital Region's Most Haunted Cemeteries There are a number of allegedly haunted places around the Capital Region and Upstate New York. Albany Rural Cemetery along with Schenectady's Vale Cemetery have developed reputations for being two of the most haunted in our area.

Let's take a look at some of the photos below at these historic as well as haunted spots that have given many visitors chills. Gallery Credit: BJ/TSM

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.