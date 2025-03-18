Who knew? This is the favorite burial spot in New Jersey
It can get a little dark, but it’s a fun mental exercise: what do you want done with your body after you pass?
Some want ashes spread in a meaningful spot - I know someone who spread her friends ashes in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Others, like my own mother, want to be put into the earth in a way that is biodegradable.
She calls it a “mushroom death suit,” but I think it's safe to assume that’s not the official term for it.
But for those who want a good old-fashioned burial, where would you want to be put to rest?
A study by Choice Mutual set out to determine where the most popular spots in each state for spending eternity.
New Jerseyans want to be buried in Princeton Cemetery
Princeton Cemetery, dubbed the “Westminster Abbey of the United States” since 1757, graces 19 acres behind Nassau Presbyterian Church with historic richness and serene beauty.
American presidents like Grover Cleveland, vice presidents like Aaron Burr, and scholars rest beneath simple markers and Celtic crosses amid oak and tulip trees.
Colonial-era table tombs with quaint epitaphs dot the older section, while newer slopes bloom with dogwoods.
Its scholarly quiet reflects Princeton’s collegiate gothic charm, making it an ideal resting place in New Jersey for those who value legacy and peace alongside the nation’s shaping minds.
Two other New Jersey locations that made the list were Finn’s Point National Cemetery in Pennsville and Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Newark.
The study also revealed the famous people who people would want to be buried near, and one New Jersey legend made the top five!
These are the top five celebrities people say they’d want to be buried near
Elvis Presley
Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee
Abraham Lincoln
Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois
George Washington
Mount Vernon Estate in Mount Vernon, Virginia
Johnny Cash
Hendersonville Memory Gardens in Hendersonville, Tennessee
Whitney Houston
Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey
New Jerseyans want to let the iconic Whitney Houston know that they will always love her by resting at her side.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
