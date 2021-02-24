Who better than Donald Trump to replace Rush Limbaugh (Opinion)

The passing of Rush Limbaugh leaves a major void in the political talk radio world. Rush said what he had to say regardless of who he offended. He was a storyteller who knew how to give his audience what they wanted in an entertaining way.

Rush Limbaugh understood both the political world as well as the entertainment world and that's why both worlds covered his every move including his death. Love him or hate him, you had to listen, If you didn't and he said something outrageous you'd hear about it. If only there were someone out there that could command that kind of audience. There is and he just left the White House.

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump possesses all the qualities needed to replace a major talent like Rush Limbaugh. The number one quality is a huge following that would go with him anywhere to any station. Those who oppose him including the competition would listen just to complain about what he said and use it for segments on their own shows.

It would be like the ratings scene in Private Parts. Not since Howard Stern has there been someone who would attract such an audience instantly. Trump could even do his show from his Bedminster golf course which would attract guests and also serve for promotional events.

The left is so afraid of Trump that they tried to impeach him so that he could never run again. Trump having his own nationally syndicated radio show would be their worst nightmare, as big if not bigger than Limbaugh's. Imagine Trump criticizing their every move, every day to his huge devoted following. Who needs social media when you've got a nationally syndicated radio show?

But would he do it?

Right now, no. As Trump told Newsmax's Greg Kelly, his friend would be, “a hard one to replace.”

“'You wouldn’t want to follow Rush. It’s the old story, you get somebody like that, you don’t want to follow them, because some things just can’t be done. He was unique,' Trump explained."

I once wrote that when Trump leaves office, he should start his own media platform. We even did a poll where almost 50% said they would subscribe to it. Let's also not forget the advertising it would attract from his followers who owns businesses. Can anyone say "My Pillow?"

Not for nothing, but if I'm a radio executive tasked with finding a replacement for a radio legend like Rush Limbaugh that I could just plugin and get ratings and publicity. I can't think of a better choice. Also If I'm an ex president looking to get my message out, this could be a match made in heaven or hell depending on where you're coming from.

