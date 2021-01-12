You've been banned from Twitter and Facebook and the networks, including your beloved Fox News, are becoming more and more unfriendly. So what's an outgoing president to do? Create your own network and platform?

From a purely business standpoint and regardless of how you feel about President Trump, he is a draw to almost half of the country. They would tune in often to hear what he has to say. Those that hate him would also tune in so that they could criticize what he has to say. The other media outlets, who could lose ratings now that he's out of office and out of the spotlight, would still have him to not only drive their ratings but send people to his network.

He would get money and advertising from all his supporters. There are enough top-quality people out of work that staffing would be no problem. He could also steal some big name supporters from other networks.

The idea of "Trump TV" has been thought of before. According to the Columbia Journalism Review;

"There was similar speculation in the run-up to the presidential election in 2016. Until the final numbers were counted, the overwhelming expectation was that Trump would lose badly, and that his post-election plans would involve the formation of a media entity. That was why he brought on Steve Bannon and Roger Ailes as advisors, reports said. Vanity Fair quoted sources saying that Trump had become irked by his ability to create revenue for other media organizations without being able to take a cut himself.”

It makes total sense. It would also keep Trump's name out there indefinitely as the jester from the sidelines commenting on all that is going on in the Biden White House, much like Governor Christie with ABC. Who knows, maybe Trump hires Christie as a commentator. Of course the governor would have to change some of his recent views, but that shouldn't be a problem.

There are few people who can command an audience like Donald Trump. Oprah Winfrey and Howard Stern come to mind. One has her OWN network, the other has multiple satellite radio channels.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.