It's hard enough to try and run a business in New Jersey, with high taxes and burdensome regulations. It's tough enough just to get and maintain a job in the private sector in this state. That's why working in New Jersey government is an attractive option for some. Your job, your income and your pension seem bullet proof.

Take the latest deal 'Givenor' Phil Murphy made with the CWA, one of the biggest public unions in the state. It gives protections and guarantees most of us could only dream about, especially in an economy that Murphy has decimated with his edicts. Our state was already far behind other pro-growth states prior to the shutdown. Sweetheart public union deals are one of the biggest reason.

Murphy is undoubtedly relying on union support and votes to carry him to re-election next year. It's really the only thing he has to hang his hat on. That and the fact that even if there aren't enough people on the New Jersey public payroll, someone is married to one or the father or mother of someone who is. Absent a dynamic, charismatic and viable candidate from anywhere to challenge him, it's gonna be tough to get rid of him. Like that annoying, destructive raccoon in your attic, it's gonna take more than plugging that hole in your siding. It's going to take all of us to remember the destruction he's done and promise to not let him have the chance to finish off an already battered private sector.

He doesn't care about you, your job, your kids, your parents. He cares about power and votes. So far he's got the power of the governor's seat. He bought that easily last time, but he still needs your vote. Will he get it?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

