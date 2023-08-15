This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

Can Georgia make it three in a row, and win another National Championship in college football?

The back-to-back champion Bulldogs are +200, making them the clear favorite to win their third straight National Championship, according to most New Jersey sports books, to do just that.

The college football season is less than three weeks away from kicking off.

Georgia dominated TCU in the 2023 National Title game, beating the Horned Fogs 65-7, and knocked off Ohio State 42-41 in the semifinals.

This year Georgia has used a strong defense, despite having lost three first-round NFL draft picks, and 10 overall players drafted from last year’s team, including quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Alabama, out of the SEC, is the second overall favorite at odds of +600 (with BetMGM NJ current promo code NJDOTBET) and their recent picks.

After the two SEC schools is a pair of Big 10 teams, Ohio State is the third choice according to various sports books at +700, and Michigan is the fourth choice on the board at +800.

LSU and USC are the next choices at +1200 and +1400 respectively and could be good value bets, if you think they can get to the playoffs. Head coach Dabo Sweeny’s Tigers could make it to the four-team playoffs if they can capture another ACC title, something they are favored to do this season are an interesting play at +1800.

Another team to keep a close eye on is Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorn's who has some nice value odds at +2000. They return 15 starters from last year's 8-5 team and have a big early season test at Alabama on Sept 9.

The Pick: Ohio State is really good and is being overlooked. While many think the SEC is just a superior conference, Georgia is the safe bet, but if you want to take a chance, put a little bit on the Buckeyes who have a ton of talent like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka at wide receiver.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.