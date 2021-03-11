Where you can meet ‘safe, socially distanced’ Easter Bunny in NJ

Remember the socially distanced Santas at New Jersey malls with the masks and the plexiglass? Well, now it’s time for the socially distanced Easter Bunny at the mall. Simon Properties has announced the Bunny Photo Experience at their malls, which include Ocean County Mall, Menlo Park Mall, Quaker Bridge Mall, Livingston Mall, Rockaway Townsquare, The Shops at Riverside and Newport Centre.

The Bunny arrives at Ocean County Mall on March 17, 2021 and will be available for socially distanced visits until April 3, 2021. The Bunny arrives at Menlo Park Mall, Quaker Bridge Mall, Livingston Mall, Rockaway Townsquare, The Shops at Riverside and Newport Centre on March 18, 2021 and will be available for socially distanced visits until April 3, 2021. While it won’t be a total return to normal, it’s a small step. Of course, since we’re not out of the woods yet, pandemic-wise, there are modifications for the visit to the bunny to make the visit safe.

Hopefully, this will be the last of the modified mall visits, as things (slowly) reopen we can visit our favorite make believe characters without masks or social distancing, although my kids always found the big Easter Bunnies more intimidating than the mall Santas.

Things to know before you go:

• Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.

• For everyone’s safety, visiting the Bunny will be a socially distanced experience.

• The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask.

• The Shops at Riverside is closed on Easter Sunday.

The Bunny Photo Experience hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.