What’s open and closed for New Year’s Day 2020

Confetti falls during a New Year's celebration in New York's Times Square (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

A new year and a new decade both begin on Wednesday for New Year's Day, which is a federal and state holiday.

Many New Jersey cities and towns will also use the first day of the year to welcome newly elected mayors and other officials to office during annual organization meetings.

Gov. Phil Murphy will swear in new Wayne Township Councilwoman Fran Ritter and re-elected Clinton Mayor Janice Kovach.

Thomas Kelaher's 12-year run as Toms River mayor ends today when Mo Hill is sworn into office. The 87-year-old Kelaher did not seek re-election in 2019.

CLOSED:

  • Post offices
  • FedEx and UPS are on holiday schedules with critical deliveries only
  • State and federal courts
  • State offices (including MVC)
  • Many public schools (check your district's schedule)
  • Financial markets
  • Banks (Check your institution's schedule).

OPEN

Check with your destination to make sure it is open or closed on Wednesday

