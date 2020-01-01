What’s open and closed for New Year’s Day 2020

A new year and a new decade both begin on Wednesday for New Year's Day, which is a federal and state holiday.

Many New Jersey cities and towns will also use the first day of the year to welcome newly elected mayors and other officials to office during annual organization meetings.

Gov. Phil Murphy will swear in new Wayne Township Councilwoman Fran Ritter and re-elected Clinton Mayor Janice Kovach.

Thomas Kelaher's 12-year run as Toms River mayor ends today when Mo Hill is sworn into office. The 87-year-old Kelaher did not seek re-election in 2019.

CLOSED:

Post offices

FedEx and UPS are on holiday schedules with critical deliveries only

State and federal courts

State offices (including MVC)

Many public schools (check your district's schedule)

Financial markets

Banks (Check your institution's schedule).

OPEN

Check with your destination to make sure it is open or closed on Wednesday

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5