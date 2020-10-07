Along with six other "progressive" state governors around the country, our Governor Murphy did about as well as his other power-hungry tyrants did. The Cato Institute gave Murphy an "F" grade along with Ralph Northam of Virginia, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Andrew Cuomo of New York, Kate Brown of Oregon, Jay Inslee of Washington State and J.P. Pritzger of Illinois. All states with high taxes, bloated budgets and huge debt.

There were only four "A" grades given and only one of them was in the Northeast. That went to Chris Sununu of New Hampshire. Apparently, Governor Sununu takes their state motto of "Live Free or Die" somewhat seriously. By contrast, New Jersey's motto of "Liberty and Prosperity" is scoffed at by our Governor Phil Murphy.

The report grades the governors on their taxing and spending policies since 2018. Murphy got elected even after promising to raise taxes and he just did it again in his recent budget submitted to the state legislature. Since the "15-day shutdown" designed to "flatten the curve" of the coronavirus cases has turned into a seven-month nightmare for small businesses and the thousands that work for them.

Not to mention the quarantine travel restrictions that have helped to cripple major airlines including United Airlines, which employs (or did) thousands of people in our state. Maybe the electorate was asleep at the wheel three years ago when he bought the last gubernatorial election, but hopefully this past year was a wakeup call to voters to get rid of this guy as soon as we can. November 2021 cannot come soon enough. Let's see if you've been paying attention.

