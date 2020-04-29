Watch the entire ‘Jersey 4 Jersey’ benefit

Last week Jersey celebrities from all forms of entertainment came "together" to raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Check out their website here.

The benefit included performances from Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, SZA, and Fountains of Wayne. There were also messages of love and support from the likes of Saquon Barkley, Stephen Colbert, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, and of course, Jon Stewart.

According to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, the broadcast drew in over 2.5 million viewers and raised more than $5.9 million! That's pretty damn impressive. Especially when you consider how many people out there have been laid-off and are having a hard time getting through to claim unemployment benefits or even their stimulus check.

New Jersey has been in the eye of this hurricane for so long now, I almost forget what it was like before COVID-19 arrived. Watching this broadcast last week put a big smile on my face, and I know it did the same for many others. If you happened to miss the benefit, the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund posted the entire video on YouTube, and you can check that out below.

