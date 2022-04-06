Watch: Daring ladder rescue by Millville, NJ, firefighters

With fire and smoke blocking their exit from an apartment in Millville, a family of four knew they were running out of time.

Thick smoke was coming into their living space just after midnight on Monday.

Fire fighters were on the scene, but their way into the apartment was also blocked.

In a dramatic rescue caught on video by a neighbor, and posted to the Millville Fire Department Facebook page, a ladder was raised to the window of the apartment, and two of Millville's bravest coaxed the terrified family outside.

The rescue included two small children, who were carried down the ladder to safety. Smoke can be seen billowing out of the window as the family exited.

Facebook/Millville Fire Department Facebook/Millville Fire Department loading...

Facebook/Millville Fire Department Facebook/Millville Fire Department loading...

Facebook/Millville Fire Department Facebook/Millville Fire Department loading...

Firefighter Kevin Hall told 6 ABC Action News that he had trained for this type of rescue, but it was his first time every doing it for real. His goal was to keep himself calm, and keep the family calm as they exited the window.

All four family members were treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say by keeping the apartment door closed, the family prevented the fire from spreading and bought enough time for a rescue.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.