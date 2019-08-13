Watch! Airplane passenger plays rock, paper, scissors with worker

Here's one way to pass the time waiting for the plane to take off. Play rock paper scissors with the baggage handler! That's what Robert Meadows did at the Atlantic City Airport with baggage handler Allain Senpai. Meadows girlfriend Brianna Holbe tweeted this out did and it went viral. News 12 shared.

Meadows who's so into the game that it's part of his twitter handle takes pleasure in the joy a simple game brought so many people.

An opinion shared by Senpai,

Both say they want a rematch. Unless Samuel Jackson commands them to stop.

"Enough is enough! I have had it with these!@$%#$%% rock paper scissors on this @##$$% plane!"

