Warren, NJ crash involving driver, 80, leaves 2 DPW crew men hurt

WARREN TOWNSHIP – An 80-year-old driver crashed into a Somerset County Department of Public Works crew on Monday, law enforcement said, injuring two men — one critically.

DPW crew members were on Mount Horeb Road around 1 p.m. doing road surface repairs when a 2016 Chrysler operated by a Warren Township man hit a piece of equipment and then a trailer attached to a county truck — hitting two men in the process, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson announced Tuesday.

One of the workers, a 30-year-old man from South Bound Brook, was pinned between the car and trailer.

He was airlifted to an area hospital for emergency surgery and was listed in stable condition on Tuesday, Robertson said.

The second worker, a 43-year-old man from Raritan Borough was taken by ambulance to a trauma center, where he was treated and released.

The driver of the Chrysler was also taken for treatment and was still hospitalized on Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team along with Warren Township Police.

Anyone with information can contact the prosecutor’s office at 908-231-7100 or the Warren Township Police Department at 908-753-1000 or via the STOPit app.

