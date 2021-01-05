One of the first groups of people in New Jersey to get the vaccine are prison inmates at our state correctional institutions. They are considered a "vulnerable population" and therefore go to the front of the line along with seniors in long-term care facilities, health care workers and corrections officers.

Someone asked on Facebook this week what's the best way to get the vaccine as soon as possible. A family member of mine answered, "commit a crime and go to jail"! While that may not be the optimum choice for most of us, here comes a local supermarket chain with a better answer. Shop Rite Pharmacy is offering the vaccine for healthcare workers. They are following federal guidelines that mandate that healthcare workers are first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The phased in vaccination program focuses on those at high risk for exposure, so of course health care workers go to the front of the line. Shop Rite expects to be able to offer the vaccines to the general public when our turn comes up. Currently they are offering the Moderna version of the COVID-19 vaccine and it is by appointment only.

I occasionally go to my local Shop Rite for my groceries and the one I go to in on the list. I will be going for my vegetables, cheeses, meats and fresh fruits, but not the vaccine. I'll let everyone else go ahead of me, unless I get to go in sometime soon without a f*&%ing mask. So, if you're a healthcare worker looking to get vaccinated ASAP, here is the list of Shop Rites offering the vaccine here in New Jersey.

