Wallington duo, Toms River men busted for illegal pot dispensary

A Wallington married couple and two Toms River men have been arrested in connection with an illegal marijuana dispensary in North Jersey.

Jaime Costanzo, 40, was the self-billed owner of THC JARZ, while her husband Michael Delmoral, 40, was netted on a charge after police found additional pot in their home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Vincent Scarpulla, 32, and Richard Walenty, 49, both of Toms River, are accused of working as cashiers for the illegal business.

Richard Walenty, Vincent Scarpulla (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

In July, undercover detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force bought marijuana and other THC products from the store at 517 River Road in Garfield.

The operation came to a head on Thursday with a raid at the business also involving the Garfield Police and South Hackensack Police departments.

Officers seized “a substantial amount” of marijuana, THC edibles, THC wax/oil and about $15,000, Musella said.

A search at the home of Costanzo and Delmoral turned up another pound of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

“Despite the recent changes to New Jersey’s marijuana laws, the unregulated sale of marijuana and THC products remains illegal,” Musella said in a written statement Monday.

Michael Delmoral (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

Costanzo, Scarpulla and Walenty are each charged with first-degree maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, first-degree possession with intent to distribute hashish oil and third-degree money laundering.

They each also face additional drug possession with intent to distribute charges.

Delmoral was charged with third-degree possession with intent to distribute marijuana and was released on a summons.

Costanzo, Scarpulla, and Walenty were all being held at Bergen County Jail pending first court appearances in Hackensack.

The best outdoor beer gardens at NJ breweries There are more options than ever for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer in an outdoor setting.

New Jersey tied for first place (with Kentucky) with 43% growth in the craft beer scene from 2015 to 2019, according to C+R Research.

The following is a roundup of breweries around the state with scenic, dedicated outdoor seating as weather allows.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)