An anonymous Waffle House employee has gone viral after an allegedly unruly customer's behavior resulted in them being kicked to the curb like a sack of potatoes.

A Waffle House patron witnessed and filmed the messy moment a fellow customer was physically carried — upside down, no less — out of the restaurant by an employee.

The witness shared their footage of the dramatic departure on their TikTok account.

In the video, the Waffle House employee can be seen wrangling a woman with bare feet. Holding her upside down, he opens the door to the restaurant and carries her out as another customer shouts, "Bye bye, white girl!"

It's unclear what the customer who got thrown out of the restaurant did to earn herself such an unceremonious exit.

"Moral of the story: don't mess with waffle house employees," TikTok user @queenofthehots69 captioned the clip. Watch below:

In the comments section, many viewers sided with the employee, while others dropped some jokes about the bizarre situation.

"I don't know what happened, but I'm on the employee's side," one user commented, to which @queenofthethots69 replied, "You should be. She was crazy."

"Family at home: 'So how was your shift?'" another viewer joked.

"Don't mess with people that work nights," someone else wrote.

"I've been thrown out of places before but not UPSIDE down thrown out!" another commented.

If you want to act up, don't go to Waffle House. Their employees apparently aren't afraid to throw hands.