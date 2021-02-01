As New Jersey deals with the first major snowstorm of 2021, much of the state has been shut down. That includes vaccination sites that had scheduled COVID-19 inoculations for today.

Here is your daily Vaccination Update for New Jersey:

Vaccination sites closed - All six of New Jersey's state-run vaccine mega-sites are closed due to the weather today. State officials say if you were scheduled to be inoculated today, you will be rescheduled to Wednesday or Thursday. You should be notified by phone and/or email of the rescheduled date.

Slow vax rate - Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted this weekend that New Jersey is vaccinating about 25,000 people per day. At the current rate, New Jersey would not reach the goal of vaccinating 4.7 million people until after July 4. New Jersey has the capability of vaccinating over 50-thousand people, but does not have enough vaccine. Murphy continues pleading with the new Biden Administration to increase supply.

More vaccines to be approved - Johnson & Johnson has forwarded study results to the FDA that show their single-dose vaccine is at least 70% effective, and does offer protection against current known mutations. Novavax is also expected to have it's phase-3 study to present to the FDA soon. Four vaccines could be wildly available by summer, greatly increasing supply.

Should I get vaccinated if I already had COVID? - The short answer is yes. Speak to your own doctor, but the CDC is recommending those who have recovered from COVID-19 should still get vaccinated. The medical advisor to the New Jersey COVID-19 Response Team, Dr. Eddie Bresnitz, says we don't know how long the immunological response to natural infection lasts.

Face Covering Requirement – Per an executive order signed by President Joe Biden masks will be required to be worn on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares for travel into, within or out of the United States beginning Tuesday. The order also effects hubs such as airports and seaports; train, bus, and subway stations; and any other areas that provide transportation.

New Jersey Top News: