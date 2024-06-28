There are so many reasons to go see the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, including your chance to see the future stars of the New York Mets. They also have daily promotions including firework nights.

In fact, one of the biggest firework shows of the year will be happening on Wednesday, July 3rd at Mirabito Stadium with a special "Bing, Bang, Boom" night. . However, that isn't the only reason that you want to go to Rumble Town on that night.

U.S. Navy Blue Angels Appearing at The Binghamton Rumble Ponies

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are gearing up for a special appearance at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies game on July 3rd, and this is an event that you and your kids don't want to miss.

Active-duty Sailors and Marines from the Blue Angels will be on-hand to meet you, sign autographs, and get your picture taken with them from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. This will take place along the right-field line near the “Rumbletown” entrance. The best part is this awesome experience is included in the price of your ticket.

U.S. Navy Blue Angels Perform at The Greater Binghamton Air Show

Why are the Blue Angels in town? They are getting ready to fly the blue sky as part of the Greater Binghamton Air Show in Johnson City on July 6th and 7th. They have been showcasing their precision and power for audiences since 1946 and it will be a day of "ooh's and ahh's."

So you have two chances to see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and your best chance to see them up close and personal will be on Wednesday, July 3rd at Mirabito Stadium. It's going to be a blast!

