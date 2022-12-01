A 30-year-old Newark man and a 45-year-old Union woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault and exploitation of a 14-year-old girl.

The woman, Valdirene Nogueira, used alcohol on the young victim to coerce her to have sex with Rony D. Game-Palacios for money, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in September 2022, following a referral from the Union Police Department, the prosecutor's office said.

Game-Palacios was charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Nogueira was charged with first-degree promoting prostitution of a child, third-degree promoting prostitution, third-degree compelling another to engage in prostitution, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information related to this matter or these defendants is urged to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Jessica Tattoli at 908-965-3885 or Detective Sergeant Nicholas Veltre at 908-965-3812.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

