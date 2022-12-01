Union, NJ woman used alcohol to prostitute 14-year-old to Newark man, cops say

Union, NJ woman used alcohol to prostitute 14-year-old to Newark man, cops say

Rony D. Game-Palacios and Valdriene Nogueira (Union County Prosecutor's Office)

A 30-year-old Newark man and a 45-year-old Union woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault and exploitation of a 14-year-old girl.

The woman, Valdirene Nogueira, used alcohol on the young victim to coerce her to have sex with Rony D. Game-Palacios for money, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in September 2022, following a referral from the Union Police Department, the prosecutor's office said.

Game-Palacios was charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Nogueira was charged with first-degree promoting prostitution of a child, third-degree promoting prostitution, third-degree compelling another to engage in prostitution, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information related to this matter or these defendants is urged to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Jessica Tattoli at 908-965-3885 or Detective Sergeant Nicholas Veltre at 908-965-3812.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts

Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Filed Under: Union County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM