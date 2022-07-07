Union, NJ man pleads guilty to murder of girlfriend in 2021 shooting
UNION TWP. (Union) — A township resident could face up to 30 years in prison after admitting he shot his 19-year-old girlfriend to death in March 2021.
A release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday said that Jamar Webber, now 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder for the killing of Malikah Taylor of Newark.
Webber was arrested March 9, 2021, two days after Union police responded to a residence on Melrose Parkway and found Taylor unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
She was pronounced dead at Newark University Hospital.
Webber is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23, according to the prosecutor's office.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.