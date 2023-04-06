Union County holds free expungement clinic and job fair

⚫ Union County will hold a free expungement clinic and job fair later this month

ROSELLE — A free Expungement Clinic and Job Fair will be held on April 20 at 10 a.m. at the Warinanco Sports Complex in Warinanco Park in Roselle, the Union County Board of County Commissioners announced.

The event will have volunteer attorneys on-site to meet with individuals to obtain a free expungement. Employers will also be on hand who are willing to hire “second chance individuals.”

Various positions are available with employers such as PepsiCo, NJ Transit, Amazon, Wakefern, ShopRite, FedEx, Newark Airport, and the Port Authority of NJ and NY.

Expungement Clinic and Job Fair (Photo Credit: Union County)

“The entire expungement process can be overwhelming and there is a lot that goes into removing a conviction," said Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados.

The event is part of Granados' Second Chance initiative, with a goal of helping Union County residents looking for a clean slate.

Oftentimes, even minor convictions can prevent someone from getting a job, finding someplace to live, or obtaining a loan, he added. This event will help people transition back into the community.

The event is free but pre-registration is required. Walk-ins are welcome, but all attendees must register on-site prior to entering the event.

For more information on the expungement fair, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.