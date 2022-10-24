Unilever issues shampoo recall due to cancer-causing chemical

Dry shampoo recall (Photo Credit: USFDA)

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — Unilever, the owner of brands Suave, Dove, and Nexxus, has issued a voluntary recall of more than 25 certain dry shampoo aerosol products due to potentially elevated levels of cancer-causing benzene.

Select lot codes of the 27 dry shampoo products produced before October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TreSemme, can be found here.

Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation or through the skin and can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow.

While Unilever U.S. has recalled these products out of an abundance of caution, there have been no reports of illnesses.

The recalled products were sold nationwide and retailers have been asked to remove them from store shelves.

Consumers can find instructions on how to receive refunds on Unilever’s website or by calling 877-270-7412.

