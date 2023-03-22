Undead alert! Walking Dead spinoff is filming in New Jersey

If you think you see a zombie strolling around New Jersey, you just might be right, as another spinoff from the “Walking Dead” franchise is currently filming in locations throughout the Garden State.

According to NJ.com, the spinoff is called Walking Dead: Summit and is filming in East Rutherford at the old Izod Center, but that’s not the only location.

Hoboken Girl says that crews have been spotted in Hamilton Park in Jersey City setting up for shoots and staging equipment has been set up in other parts of the town.

In October of last year, filming for a previous spinoff, Dead City, took place in and around Hoboken including at town landmarks like the Hoboken Terminal, Union Dry Dock, and Pier 11, as well as Bayonne, Jersey City, Hoboken, Kearny, Holmdel, Basking Ridge, Paterson, and Weehawken. Dead City is supposed to debut in June of this year.

The Walking Dead premiered on AMC in 2010 and ran for 11 seasons until its conclusion in 2022. The series is set in a world where a zombie virus has decimated civilization, and follows a group of survivors as they navigate the dangers of this new world.

The show has received critical acclaim for its character development, writing, and intense, often gruesome depictions of violence and gore. It has also become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring numerous spin-off series, merchandise, and even a theme park attraction.

So keep a shotgun handy just in case your neighbor is now a zombie.

