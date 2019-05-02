Two more NJ locations at risk for measles exposure

TRENTON — A New York City resident with a confirmed case of measles may have exposed people at two locations in New Jersey.

The potential exposure comes as the number of confirmed cases in the United States continues to rise, with 704 cases this year as of April 26, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.

The number of outbreaks in New Jersey is at 12, with eight cases in Ocean County and four in Monmouth County as of April 23.

The state Department of Health reported the person went to the two locations on April 22 and 23 as follows:

Monday, April 22: Sky Zone on Hadley Road in South Plainfield between noon and 5 p.m.

Sky Zone on Hadley Road in South Plainfield between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23: River 978 Banquet Hall on River Avenue in Lakewood between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The state Department of Health said anyone who visited either location should contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing the illness. Individuals potentially exposed on these dates, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as May 14.

If you have been exposed, you are at risk if you have not been vaccinated or have not had measles, according to the Department of Health.

Vaccination is still the best protection against the measles, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan.

"We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations. Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons," Tan said.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or a low infant birth weight.

