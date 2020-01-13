Two children die from flu in New Jersey

A second pediatric flu death has been reported in New Jersey, according to the latest weekly report from the state Department of Health.

State activity is at high levels for all ages in all regions of the state, with 2,119 reported cases of this year's predominant strain, Influenza B, over the three weeks ending Jan. 4, according to the Department of Health.

The second child to die from complications was identified by the department only as a "young child from southern New Jersey" who died at the end of December. The first death was a "North Jersey infant" who died at the end of October, according to the health department, which did not disclose where the children lived to protect their privacy.

Ten cases so far this season are considered to be severe in New Jersey, according to the Dept. of Health.

"We encourage all persons aged 6 months of age and older, with rare exceptions, to get the flu vaccine. it is not too late to vaccinate for this flu season,"

The state strongly urges getting a flu shot, washing or disinfecting your hands frequently, covering any coughs and sneezes, stay home and call your health care provider if you are sick (especially with a fever).

According to the CDC, symptoms of the flu include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills, although not everyone with the flu gets fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

