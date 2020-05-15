Turnpike, Parkway to take cash again ahead of Memorial Day

The New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will start accepting cash payments for tolls just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

All of New Jersey's toll roads, bridges and tunnels stopped taking cash in March as the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority said the Turnpike and Parkway will start accepting cash on Tuesday morning.

The coin lanes on Parkway ramps will also reopen.

Toll takers will be wearing gloves, face masks and plastic face shields. Drivers are asked to wear face coverings when they use the cash lanes.

The crossings across the Delaware River resumed taking cash this week with similar restrictions in place.

Traffic is down about 52% and toll revenue is down about 40.6% on the Turnpike and Parkway, according to Turnpike Authority spokesman Tom Feeney.

The Port Authority said its cash restrictions will remain until both New Jersey and New York lift emergency orders restricting non-essential travel.

While the orders have not been fully lifted, there will likely be an increase in traffic as Gov. Phil Murphy and governors of New York, Delaware and Connecticut announced a multi-state agreement to reopen public and private beaches onh Friday, May 22.

A spokeswoman for the the Pennsylvania Turnpike said cash will not be accepted until it is deemed "safe and practical" to resume normal operation.

The South Jersey Transit Authority, which operates the Atlantic City Expressway, did not respond to a question from New Jersey 101.5 about their plans regarding cash.

