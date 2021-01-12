Tuesday NJ weather: Brighter skies and a little warmup on the way

The Bottom Line

Our quiet weather pattern isn't going to end with a bang, but we do have some changes to talk about in the coming days. And a storm system and chance of rain/snow is aiming for New Jersey at the end of the week.

Tuesday

Much brighter than Monday, and therefore a few degrees warmer. It's another cold morning, with widespread 20s across the state. We'll make it into the seasonable lower 40s Tuesday afternoon, with sunshine and occasional clouds. Winds will be calm, the air is very dry, and our weather will be uneventful.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cold, with lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday

Our little warmup kicks in, as highs push into the mid 40s. Another boring weather day, with partly sunny skies.

Thursday

A weak wave riding through the atmosphere could drive some wintry mix showers through New Jersey (mainly to the north). Not a big deal, especially given how brief and light it will be. But I wouldn't rule out slippery spots early Thursday.

The rest of the day looks mostly cloudy, with highs generally in the upper 40s. We could see some 50s in South Jersey — the first time we've seen such a number on thermometers since the 2nd of January.

Friday

Good to start, with lots of clouds, a stiff 20 mph breeze, and mild temperatures — I expect widespread lower-mid 50s across central and southern New Jersey. However, our next storm system could bring in precipitation as early as Friday late afternoon. We're probably looking at just plain rain for the most part — but raindrops would put a sudden end to an otherwise mild day.

Saturday & Beyond

Rain and snow is expected to continue through the first half of Saturday. Some models are even showing some light accumulations, on the order of an inch. Totally temperature dependent, and I'm not ready to buy into that idea yet.

That storm system will also drag in cooler air. Even as the sun comes out Sunday, highs will once again get stuck in the lower 40s. A familiar story.

There are no major storm systems on the horizon through the middle of next week.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.