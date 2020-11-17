TSA shows how airport experience will be different due to COVID

I haven’t been on a plane in awhile. Maybe you haven’t either. But next week many will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday and despite the pandemic warnings. Will airport security be different? You bet it will.

If you have not flown recently take a look at this video provided by the TSA that shows what to expect at the nation’s airports.

One thing that surprised me is how you’re now allowed to travel with up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer in your carry-on. How do they know that’s really hand sanitizer anymore than they know whether it’s really shampoo or other liquids which are still very limited?

Maybe this video will reassure you if you’re nervous. Maybe this video will annoy you if you’re of the 'damn the torpedoes full speed ahead' mentality during this pandemic. One thing is for sure. It shows how virtually nothing is the same in the year 2020.

Happy travels! Stay safe.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.