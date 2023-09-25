🔴 Former President Donald Trump is calling for all Senate Democrats to resign

Former President Donald Trump wants every single Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate to vacate the upper chamber based on the recent indictment of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

Menendez and his wife are accused of taking bribes in gold bars, cash, and a luxury car. In return, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee gave sensitive information to Egyptian officials, helped lift a hold on millions of dollars in aid for the Egyptian government, and tried to derail a criminal investigation into an associate, according to federal prosecutors.

The 69-year-old New Jersey Democrat faces three felony counts, according to the indictment. Menendez called the charges "false" and chalked the charges up to "forces behind the scenes."

New Jersey Republicans in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that President Joe Biden should not "even think about pardoning" Menendez.

"Let due process work, and let the voters of New Jersey have their say in 2024," the state GOP said.

But Trump on Sunday took to his platform Truth Social with a more extreme suggestion. He demanded every Senate Democrat to resign.

"Senate Democrats should all resign based on Senator Bob Menendez! They all knew what was going on, and the way he lived. Why doesn’t the FBI raid Senate Democrat’s homes like they illegally raided Mar-a-Lago, where nothing was done wrong based on the Presidential Records Act. Menendez is a “piker” compared to some of those Election Stealing THUGS," Trump said.

"Menendez is one of many, a small timer at that. EVERY DEMOCRAT SHOULD RESIGN FROM THE SENATE! Our Border’s are Broken, our Election’s are Rigged. MAGA!"

As the former president calls for Democrats to resign based on the indictment, Trump himself faces four separate criminal cases. Federal prosecutors have brought 91 felony charges against Trump.

Trump was most recently indicted in Fulton County in Georgian along with 18 allies on accusations that they tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. That case carries 13 felony charges for Trump.

In New York, the former president faces 34 felony counts for alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. In Florida, he faces 40 felony counts in connection to the handling of classified documents. And in Washington, D.C., federal prosecutors have brought four felony counts in connection to attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Senate Democrats should all resign based on Senator Bob Menendez! They all knew what was going on, and the way he lived. Why doesn’t the FBI raid Senate Democrat’s homes like they illegally raided Mar-a-Lago, where nothing was done wrong based on the Presidential Records Act. Menendez is a “piker” compared to some of those Election Stealing THUGS. Can you imagine how much Crooked Joe Biden has stolen, and what’s in some of his many homes? The FBI and “Justice” notified him that they would be going in to look,“in a few weeks.” In other words, get rid of the cash, gold, & documents, ASAP, before we get there. They didn’t give me any warning, they just showed up. Hunter lived with Crooked Joe in Delaware. It would be a “Treasure Hunt!” Crooked’s coffers must be loaded up with cash. I wonder how much they got paid for Rigging the Election? Menendez is one of many, a small timer at that. EVERY DEMOCRAT SHOULD RESIGN FROM THE SENATE! Our Border’s are Broken, our Election’s are Rigged. MAGA!

