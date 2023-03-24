TripAdvisor names NJ attraction one of top in United States

When you come to the jersey shore, its likely you'll want to check out one of the amusement parks or water parks in the area.

I am certainly not a roller coaster person, but if you are, we are fortunate to live in the area that has one of the best amusement parks and water parks in the country!

Trip Advisor recently ranked the Top 25 Amusement Parks & Water Parks in the United States and one from our area made the list!

Its in annual travelers' choice "best of the best" for 2022, they were looking for the best places to "scream, splash, and get your adrenaline fix, according to travelers who love a good thrill."

The one that made the list from our area?

Morey's Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, which came in at No. 15 on the list.

A classic seaside amusement park, family owned and operated since 1969. Voted the second best seaside amusement park in the world by Amusement Today, Morey’s Piers has over 100 rides and attractions spanning over eighteen acres along six beach blocks and includes three amusement piers and two beachfront waterparks.

Its a pretty tremendous accomplishment for this family owned and operated spot, which shares the list with places like Magic Kingdom, Universal Studios, Busch Gardens, Disneyland.

Another spot close to our area that made the list at No. 7 was Funland in Rehobeth Beach, DE. One under the radar spot that I have been to that landed on the list? Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort in Erie, PA, which landed at No. at No. 17 on the list.

Where was the No. 1 spot on the list? Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

