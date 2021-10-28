In the latest episode of "As New Jersey Turns" we have campaign aides who are working to re-elect Gov. Murphy saying in sting videos that there will be more vaccine mandates if that happens. On that night I polled my audience.

Next, we have Murphy releasing a statement to the Lakewood Scoop saying, "The administration has never had plans, nor is it making plans, for a blanket Covid-19 vaccine mandate."

So after Murphy's statement, I polled my audience again

So the question is who do you believe? The campaign workers, the governor himself, or your own common sense? I never thought for a second that if Murphy got re-elected that there wouldn't be more vaccine mandates. Right now, Murphy is pulling out all stops to stay in office.

But we're not stupid, no matter how much he may think we are. Here are some of the comments listeners tweeted to me. See if you agree

Remember, whatever you're doing Tuesday, Nov 2, make sure you get out and vote! Your state never needed you more!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.