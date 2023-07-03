Trenton, NJ woman shot dead by ex hours after assault, cops say

🔴 Officials say Precious Saunders was assaulted by her boyfriend Saturday morning at her home

🔴 Jeremy Ratliff allegedly returned to her home that night and fired multiple shots

🔴 The shots were preceded by screams coming from her apartment

TRENTON — A woman was found shot to death Saturday, hours after she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a complaint-warrant was issued for Jeremy Ratliff, 29, of Trenton after police went to the home of Precious Saunders, 32, on Hills Place in the South Trenton section of the city Saturday morning on the report of an assault. Ratliff returned to the home late Saturday night and fired several shots, according to Onofri.

Saunders was found around 10:20 p.m. by neighbors who heard screams. She was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead around 11:05 p.m.

Ratliff was located near the Trenton train station on South Clinton Avenue and taken into custody on an aggravated assault warrant. The charge was upgraded to first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

It is Trenton’s 19th homicide of 2023.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?