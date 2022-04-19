Trenton, New Jersey, will host the city's first in-person Navy Week since the creation of the Navy Week program when the Navy visits the area for a week of events May 2-8.

Trenton Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Trenton, the state of New Jersey, and the Nation.

Participating Navy organizations include Pre Commissioning Unit (PCU) New Jersey, USS Princeton (CG 59), USS George Washington (CVN 73), Navy Band Northeast, U.S. National Ice Center, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, USS Constitution, Naval Weapons Station Earle, U.S. Fleet Forces, Naval History and Heritage Command, and Office of Small Business Programs.

More than 50 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city, including a Navy Day on the pier in Camden, New Jersey, on Saturday, May 7.

The Navy's senior executive hosts are Cmdr. Jared Smith, commanding officer, PCU New Jersey, and Cmdr. Evita Salles, deputy director, Office of Women’s Policy. During Trenton Navy Week, both executives will participate in community engagements and speak with local businesses, civic, education, and government leaders.

"I am honored to represent both the Navy and the future USS New Jersey this week in Trenton," said Smith. "The opportunity for our Sailors to be here and learn more about the Garden State will only enhance the pride felt every day they come to work. We are excited to give back to the communities that support us and provide an opportunity for members of this great state to learn about the Navy and one of her newest submarines."

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Trenton.

Trenton Navy Week is one of 14 Navy Weeks in 2022, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people -- about half the U.S. population.

You can find out more at the Navy Outreach Facebook page.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Every NJ city and town's municipal tax bill, ranked A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.

School aid for all New Jersey districts for 2022-23 The state Department of Education announced district-level school aid figures for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, March 10, 2022. They're listed below, alphabetically by county. For additional details from the NJDOE, including specific categories of aid, click here